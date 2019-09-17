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More details
Top 5 List Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Top 5 List Horizontal

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Top list
Minimal
Slideshow
Wide logo
3.7Kexports
rating
Transform rankings, tips, or product picks into a polished top‑five video. This minimal 3D motion graphics template combines elegant typography, a clean horizontal media strip, and smooth slide transitions over a pastel gradient backdrop. Add images or clips for each item, set titles and numbers, keep your branding visible, and finish with a crisp logo end frame. Ideal for social feeds, ads, and recaps across industries, it adapts to horizontal, square, and vertical formats for consistent, on‑brand results.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us