Top 5 List Horizontal
00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3.7Kexports
Transform rankings, tips, or product picks into a polished top‑five video. This minimal 3D motion graphics template combines elegant typography, a clean horizontal media strip, and smooth slide transitions over a pastel gradient backdrop. Add images or clips for each item, set titles and numbers, keep your branding visible, and finish with a crisp logo end frame. Ideal for social feeds, ads, and recaps across industries, it adapts to horizontal, square, and vertical formats for consistent, on‑brand results.
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