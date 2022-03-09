Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Corporate - Clean Promo - Original - Poster image

Modern Corporate - Clean Promo

00:35 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 26 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Title sequence
Wide logo
20.3Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a sleek, modern promo built around clean typography and geometric media frames. This versatile corporate slideshow features smooth, elegant transitions, numbered sections, and bold headlines that keep attention on your key messages. Customize text, colors, and frame shapes to match your identity, then finish with a polished logo outro. Perfect for company overviews, product highlights, portfolios, and presentations across widescreen, vertical, and square outputs.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Music Video Maker
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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