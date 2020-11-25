Website Promo Horizontal

Showcase your website with a sleek, minimal promo built around a clean search-bar reveal, elegant typography, and smooth slide-in panels. Swap in your own media, headlines, and brand colors to create a professional web ad in minutes. Pastel gradients, glossy accents, and balanced two-column layouts keep the focus on your message, while a refined logo end screen reinforces your brand. Ideal for product launches, feature highlights, and marketing campaigns—no editing skills required.