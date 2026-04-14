Searchlight

Showcase smart discovery with a clean, minimal search‑UI promo. This template features a typing search bar, clickable CTAs, and elegant rounded media cards that slide into view. Present multiple clips in a split‑screen gallery, highlight key headlines, and finish with a centered logo for strong brand recall. Perfect for website promo, digital marketing, and product explainers, it blends flat, modern design with soft gradients for a polished look. Easily customize text, colors, media, and logo to match your brand and convert viewers with a crisp call‑to‑action.