Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Searchlight - Original - Poster image

Searchlight

00:24 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 1 image · 17 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Web search
Website Promo
Title sequence
7exports
rating
Showcase smart discovery with a clean, minimal search‑UI promo. This template features a typing search bar, clickable CTAs, and elegant rounded media cards that slide into view. Present multiple clips in a split‑screen gallery, highlight key headlines, and finish with a centered logo for strong brand recall. Perfect for website promo, digital marketing, and product explainers, it blends flat, modern design with soft gradients for a polished look. Easily customize text, colors, media, and logo to match your brand and convert viewers with a crisp call‑to‑action.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us