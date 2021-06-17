Intro Promo

Show customers how to find you with a clean, search-driven promo. This minimalist intro types a keyword, opens a product grid, and spotlights one item with a clear call-to-action—ending on a crisp logo reveal. Perfect for e-commerce, website promo, and digital marketing campaigns, it features flat UI elements, smooth transitions, and a polished monochrome palette. Easily replace text, media, and branding to fit your storefront or service. Ideal for ads, intros, and quick product highlights across your channels.