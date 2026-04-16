Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digitalcore Brand Opener - Original - Poster image

Digitalcore Brand Opener

00:29 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 28 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Software interface
Intro
Click interaction
9exports
rating
Craft a polished brand opener with modern UI elements. This minimal, flat-design template blends Soft‑UI cards, a search bar, chat bubbles, and click‑driven motion to showcase headlines, imagery, and a clear website CTA. Smooth slide-ins and tasteful type interactions keep attention on your message, making it ideal for corporate branding, agency reels, and product teasers. Easily customize text and drop in your own images to match your identity. Perfect as a promo or intro, this clean composition delivers a refined, professional look that highlights content without clutter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us