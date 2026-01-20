Menu
7exports
22 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
17videos
1image
12texts
2fonts
1audio
Set the stage with a serene touch using our Balance in Motion video ad template. Its polished design and gentle animations provide the perfect backdrop for your narrative. Whether it's the start of a bigger story or a stand-alone piece, it allows for the integration of your logo, tagline, and more. Make your intro resonate with sophistication and a professional edge.
Best of Promak
By kalinichev
20s
21
41
11
Bring your story to life with the Bold Minimal Opener, a slideshow template that merges sleek lines and contemporary typography. This dynamic video is perfect for unveiling products, showcasing memories, or narrating your brand's saga. With options to customize logo, tagline, text, fonts, images, and videos, it's never been easier to craft immersive visual tales for YouTube, Facebook, or any display.
By Balalaika
28s
25
20
3
Split Vision – Multiframe Media Opener isn't just a template; it's a canvas for your creativity. Weave together a compelling story with your images, videos, and text. This dynamic slideshow is perfect for promos or portfolios, turning the ordinary into extraordinary with bold layouts and smooth transitions. Create a captivating opener for any platform and leave your audience in awe.
By Promak
17s
21
38
30
Introducing Studio Brand Reveal, where elegance meets efficacy in showcasing your brand. Streamlined animations and a modern vibe convey professionalism and style, making this video ideal for intros, outros, or a bold brand signature. Elevate your identity with custom logos, text, and more. This template isn’t just a slideshow; it’s your brand’s new storyteller.
By Balalaika
28s
26
29
9
Step into a seamless narrative with this sleek Clean Frames Showcase template. Crafted to spotlight your photos and videos, it merges clean lines and modern typography for a compelling visual journey. Tailor it with property images, lifestyle videos, and key texts to forge an impactful opener that's prime for real estate promo, listings, or social buzz. Plug in your content and steal the show.
By Balalaika
18s
25
35
8
Count down to Christmas with a heartwarming journey of joyful moments using our Christmas Eve Countdown template. Transform your own holiday snapshots and messages into a tailor-made festive slideshow that shines with the true spirit of the season. Perfect for creating anticipation and sharing warm memories on social media, this personalized template encapsulates the festive ambiance that makes Christmas Day unforgettable.
By Balalaika
19s
24
41
10
Countdown to Christmas with elegance! The Christmas Countdown Charm template turns your December memories into a mesmerizing visual story. From festive photos to personal greetings, craft a warm, enchanting slideshow that exudes holiday spirit. Customize fonts, colors, and more to create a daily delight for your audience. This video is perfect for sharing moments that make the season bright on any platform.
By Promak
22s
21
41
21
Set the stage for each episode with the professional flair of Podcast Opener. This customizable template features slick animations and a crisp aesthetic that speaks to your brand's quality. Insert your logo, and match the text and visuals to your podcast's theme for a seamless and striking start to your show's journey.
By Promak
27s
22
38
11
Dive into an adrenalized visual experience with Action Packed Slideshow, the ultimate fast-paced opener for your dynamic content. With sharp cuts and bold typography, this slideshow video template instantly sets the tone for action-centric projects. Tailor every aspect with your logo, images, videos, preferred text, fonts, and colors to fully align with your vision. Perfect for high-energy advertising and presentations, it’s built to captivate and energize your audience.
