Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Explainer Intro

Templates
/
Product Promo
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Stomp
Gradient
Modern
Elegant
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Explainer Intro - Original - Poster image
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
28exports
22 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
9videos
1image
17texts
2fonts
1audio
Discover a modern way to showcase your business with our Explainer Intro template. Featuring a sleek, minimal design and fluid animation, it’s the storyteller your brand deserves. Simply add your logo, choose images or videos, and create text that connects with your audience, while customizing fonts and colors to perfectly match your brand identity. Ideal for YouTube or any platform where you want to make a powerful first impression.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Education
Education
Edit
Music
Music
Edit
Beauty & Cosmetics
Beauty & Cosmetics
Edit
Retail & E-commerce
Retail & E-commerce
Edit
Food & Restaurants
Food & Restaurants
Edit
Technology
Technology
Edit
Fashion
Fashion
Edit
Photography
Photography
Edit
Real Estate
Real Estate
Edit
Gaming
Gaming
Edit
Architecture & Construction
Architecture & Construction
Edit
Religious Institutions
Religious Institutions
Edit
HR Services
HR Services
Edit
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture
Edit
Wellness & Fitness
Wellness & Fitness
Edit
Tourism & Travel
Tourism & Travel
Edit
Sports
Sports
Edit
Financial Services
Financial Services
Edit
Automotive
Automotive
Edit
Pharma & Healthcare
Pharma & Healthcare
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us