Search Opener
Introducing the ultimate solution for your design needs – the “Search Opener”. With this video template you can instantly captivate your audience and set the tone for your creative masterpiece. This template offers a diverse range of high-quality visual elements that will leave your viewers amazed and craving for more.
Best of Promak
Search your Logo, get results and visit website! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Help people find your product or service with this elegant Intro Promo. Simulating a search engine, the animation will type out the keywords (or web address) people can use to find you, then display an image or video grid of your products and highlight one to show further details. This is the perfect stinger to promote your e-commerce or other online storefronts.
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
Make it easy for your audience to find you online by presenting your website as typing the text in a search bar. This video template also shows your logo (if you want to), while you can adapt the text to present different topics you’d recommend your fans to check out. Perfect for E-commerce sites, YouTube channels, or personal blogs, this design will draw attention to your website. Try applying different themes, colors, and text, and make your unique video version!
Inspire your audience to search your website by giving them an adorable animated example of typing your site in a search bar. This logo intro animation serves both as a great CTA ad, as well as a cool and effective intro/ outro to your videos. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
Web Search Logo has a modern and sleek design that features a web search logo accompanied by images.
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
