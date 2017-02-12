Smooth Search

Promote your brand with a sleek, minimal search animation that types a message, clicks, and cleanly reveals your logo and website. This flat design intro is ideal for website promo, SEO-focused campaigns, and corporate branding. Customize colors, text, and logo to match your identity, then export a crisp intro or outro that looks sharp everywhere. With smooth motion, a central layout, and clear call-to-action placement, it’s a fast, professional way to highlight discoverability and drive traffic to your site.