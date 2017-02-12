Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smooth Search - Original - Poster image

Smooth Search

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Website Promo
Web search
10.7Kexports
rating
Promote your brand with a sleek, minimal search animation that types a message, clicks, and cleanly reveals your logo and website. This flat design intro is ideal for website promo, SEO-focused campaigns, and corporate branding. Customize colors, text, and logo to match your identity, then export a crisp intro or outro that looks sharp everywhere. With smooth motion, a central layout, and clear call-to-action placement, it’s a fast, professional way to highlight discoverability and drive traffic to your site.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us