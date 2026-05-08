Synth Prompt

Promote your AI or technology brand with a clean, minimal promo built around modern UI elements. This template features a central prompt/search bar, bold CTA buttons, and smooth slide-in transitions that spotlight key features and visuals. A media carousel and rounded cards keep content organized and on-brand, while a mouse cursor guides attention with click interactions. Flat design, soft gradients, and elegant typography deliver a polished corporate feel. Perfect for startups, product launches, and website promos—simply swap media, edit headlines, and tune colors to match your identity.