en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:14
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Promak
9exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
11videos
1image
6texts
3fonts
1audio
Enter the scene with a splash using our Search Intro reveal. This template doesn't just announce your presence; it amplifies it with professional grace. With the flexibility to add your logo, tagline, images, and even videos, you can mold the narrative to fit your brand's unique story. Perfect for any displays, this ready-to-publish asset transforms your introduction into an unforgettable experience.
Similar templates
Best of Promak
By mhakmal07
10s
25
32
7
Search intro, modern, and unique way to promote your photos in your web. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Promak
14s
21
28
10
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
18
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
By vivace_studio
12s
24
9
15
Web Search Logo has a modern and sleek design that features a web search logo accompanied by images.
By koma
10s
5
4
6
Inspire your audience to search your website by giving them an adorable animated example of typing your site in a search bar. This logo intro animation serves both as a great CTA ad, as well as a cool and effective intro/ outro to your videos. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
By motionaceh
13s
27
14
9
Help people find your product or service with this elegant Intro Promo. Simulating a search engine, the animation will type out the keywords (or web address) people can use to find you, then display an image or video grid of your products and highlight one to show further details. This is the perfect stinger to promote your e-commerce or other online storefronts.
By Harchenko
12s
32
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By vivace_studio
15s
24
10
21
Dive into a dynamic visual experience with our elegant Web Search Promo Short Version Slideshow template, perfect for displaying new products or cherished memories. Skillfully designed to mimic a search engine's efficiency, this template dynamically reveals your media, leaving an indelible impression. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and personalized color scheme to create a polished, ready-to-publish video that tells your story with flair.
Menu
Templates
Solutions