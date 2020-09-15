Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Photo Search Promo - Original - Poster image

Photo Search Promo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 29 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Website Promo
Minimal
Flat design
Intro
4.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a modern, minimal website promo. This template opens with a clean search bar and typed query, then blossoms into a vibrant photo grid slideshow before landing on your logo and a clear URL tagline. Flat design UI, smooth transitions, and a polished typewriter effect make it perfect for portfolios, agencies, and product sites. Customize the images, logo, colors, and text to match your branding and deliver a crisp, professional intro or short promo that guides viewers to your site.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us