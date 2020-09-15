Photo Search Promo

Showcase your brand with a modern, minimal website promo. This template opens with a clean search bar and typed query, then blossoms into a vibrant photo grid slideshow before landing on your logo and a clear URL tagline. Flat design UI, smooth transitions, and a polished typewriter effect make it perfect for portfolios, agencies, and product sites. Customize the images, logo, colors, and text to match your branding and deliver a crisp, professional intro or short promo that guides viewers to your site.