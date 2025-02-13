en
Created by Promak
6exports
14 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
24videos
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
18
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
By babayaga
8s
5
4
6
Make it easy for your audience to find you online by presenting your website as typing the text in a search bar. This video template also shows your logo (if you want to), while you can adapt the text to present different topics you’d recommend your fans to check out. Perfect for E-commerce sites, YouTube channels, or personal blogs, this design will draw attention to your website. Try applying different themes, colors, and text, and make your unique video version!
By vivace_studio
12s
24
9
15
Web Search Logo has a modern and sleek design that features a web search logo accompanied by images.
By koma
10s
5
4
6
Inspire your audience to search your website by giving them an adorable animated example of typing your site in a search bar. This logo intro animation serves both as a great CTA ad, as well as a cool and effective intro/ outro to your videos. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
By motionaceh
13s
27
14
9
Help people find your product or service with this elegant Intro Promo. Simulating a search engine, the animation will type out the keywords (or web address) people can use to find you, then display an image or video grid of your products and highlight one to show further details. This is the perfect stinger to promote your e-commerce or other online storefronts.
By bbpixel
9s
4
4
15
Clean and Simple Search Logo is a clean and minimalist logo reveal where you type unique text in the search field, and your business comes up as a search result and is exactly what your customer is looking for! Make this video template your own easily by entering the search text, replacing the logo and adapting the colors to fit your brand guidelines.
By d3luxxxe
10s
6
4
10
Clean and minimalist video logo reveal portrays the customers typing exactly what you would like them to look for on your website. This fully customizable video template design is really awesome and a direct way to highlight the categories or products you’d like them to look up. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
