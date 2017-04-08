Monitor Search

Bring your brand to life with a crisp, minimalist logo intro built around a familiar search bar interaction. This flat design animation features a desktop monitor morphing into a browser window, typed search text, and cursor clicks that lead to your logo and website. Ideal for website promo, intros and outros, it pairs smooth, fluid motion with vibrant color accents for maximum clarity. Customize the text, colors and logo to match your brand and create a memorable CTA that drives visitors to your site in seconds.