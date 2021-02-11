Minimal Web Promo

Showcase your website or app with a sleek, minimal promo built around realistic device mockups. This template pairs clean typography and a dark, modern canvas with 3D laptop and tablet scenes, smooth slide and wipe transitions, and a bold final brand lockup. Use the opening search-bar moment to introduce your topic, then highlight features in a clear two-column layout. Customize text, colors, fonts, and on-screen media to fit your brand. Perfect for product launches, feature teasers, SaaS demos, and portfolio case studies.