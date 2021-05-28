Simple Ads Promo

Create polished product promos in minutes with this minimalist, flat-design template. Feature your logo up front, demonstrate discovery with a realistic search bar typing effect, then cycle through text-and-image slides to highlight benefits. A bold geometric banner and smartphone frame keep focus on your brand, while the closing CTA reinforces your website. Ideal for website promo, e‑commerce and digital marketing campaigns, this clean layout adapts to many industries and messages. Swap media, edit text and colors, and export a ready-to-run ad that looks sharp on any channel.