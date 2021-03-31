Web Promotion
00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
11.4Kexports
Showcase your product, app, or service with a polished promo that blends vibrant gradient backgrounds, frosted glass cards, and smooth slide transitions. This minimal, modern slideshow highlights key messages alongside your visuals and wraps with a clean logo end card and tagline. Easily customize media, copy, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for product marketing, website highlights, and social ads when you need a refined, elegant look without complexity.