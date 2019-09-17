Top 5 List Square

Transform rankings, tips, or product picks into a polished top‑five video. This minimal 3D motion graphics template combines elegant typography, a clean horizontal media strip, and smooth slide transitions over a pastel gradient backdrop. Add images or clips for each item, set titles and numbers, keep your branding visible, and finish with a crisp logo end frame. Ideal for social feeds, ads, and recaps across industries, it adapts to horizontal, square, and vertical formats for consistent, on‑brand results.