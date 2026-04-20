Searchlight - Square

Bring clarity to your message with a calm, UI-inspired square promo. A typed search cue, click interaction, and smooth word highlights lead into stacked media cards and a polished brand outro. Customize headlines, drop in photos or video, adjust colors and fonts, and showcase your logo. Minimal, flat design and pastel gradients keep focus on your content, while fluid motion and staggered reveals add sophistication. Ideal for brand intros, product teasers, and digital marketing or website promotions across social feeds.