Website Promo Square
00:39 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 8 images · 7 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Showcase your website with a sleek, minimal promo built around a clean search-bar reveal, elegant typography, and smooth slide-in panels. Swap in your own media, headlines, and brand colors to create a professional web ad in minutes. Pastel gradients, glossy accents, and balanced two-column layouts keep the focus on your message, while a refined logo end screen reinforces your brand. Ideal for product launches, feature highlights, and marketing campaigns—no editing skills required.
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