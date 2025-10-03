Menu
Search Bar Intro - Square
Created by Smaille
27exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Create a compelling narrative for your brand with our Search Bar Intro template. As the typewriter effect completes a search query, anticipation mounts until your logo heralds your brand's prominence. Geared for digital platforms and businesses, this reveal ensures your introduction is modern, sophisticated, and unforgettable. Tailor it with your own video, image, and thematic colors for maximum effect.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By Promak
14s
21
28
10
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
18
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
By Goldenmotion
9s
25
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
By vivace_studio
12s
28
15
20
Stand out in style with our Search Logo With Images template. A clean, modern search bar reveals a stream of photos before showcasing your logo as the ultimate result. Fully customizable, it’s designed for multipurpose use. Just add your media and brand identity. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or any platform, this template makes your brand the one everyone’s searching for!
By vivace_studio
8s
9
4
24
Step up your branding game with this sleek, contemporary Red Button Logo Reveal. The animation unfurls your logo and tagline with a crisp, artistic flair, captivating your audience instantly. Customize this multipurpose masterpiece with your brand's fonts and colors, ready to hit play on platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and beyond.
By vivace_studio
11s
9
7
14
Capture your audience's attention with our Loading Search Bar template. With its sleek and dynamic design, this multipurpose motion graphics video is perfect for showcasing your brand or message. The animated search bar simulates the typing of keywords, adding an interactive element to your content. Easily customize the template with your logo and text to create a video that stands out. Whether you're an online educator, content creator, or marketer, this ready-to-publish template will elevate your visual storytelling and engage your viewers.
By vivace_studio
12s
24
9
15
Web Search Photo Roll - Square features a search animation with your custom search term and then reveals a roll of analogue photos of you choice. All of it styled with sleek, modern design.
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
4
16
Introduce your brand with the sophistication it deserves. Our Clean Search Reveal template offers a corporate style entrance for your logo, with a dynamic search bar scenario that sets the stage for your business's online narrative. Ideal for tech promos, website intros, or business presentations, simply add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to match your corporate identity. Showcase your brand's professionalism with clarity and impact.
