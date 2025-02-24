Search Frame Reveal - Square

en
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
By Goldenmotion
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
By Promak
By vivace_studio
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
By vivace_studio
Web Search Photo Roll - Square features a search animation with your custom search term and then reveals a roll of analogue photos of you choice. All of it styled with sleek, modern design.
By Goldenmotion
Showcase your brand's narrative with the Cylindrical Frames Reveal template. This template provides a dynamic approach to storytelling, with images and videos smoothly rotating to lead up to an impressive reveal of your logo and tagline. Perfect for social media and various display formats, it caters to your brand's creative needs with customizable text, colors, and fonts for a professional, polished look.
By vivace_studio
Capture your audience's attention with our Loading Search Bar template. With its sleek and dynamic design, this multipurpose motion graphics video is perfect for showcasing your brand or message. The animated search bar simulates the typing of keywords, adding an interactive element to your content. Easily customize the template with your logo and text to create a video that stands out. Whether you're an online educator, content creator, or marketer, this ready-to-publish template will elevate your visual storytelling and engage your viewers.
By Goldenmotion
Set the digital stage with our Sleek Search Intro template. Transform the way you introduce your brand through a crisp 3D animation where a search bar leads the way to your logo's big reveal. This sleek and modern template offers customized text, fonts, and colors, making it perfect for tech intros, website headers, or digital marketing campaigns that aim to impress and engage.
By Goldenmotion
Zoom in and spell out success with this Magnify Brand Reveal. A digital magnifying glass highlights a search for excellence before revealing your unique logo and tagline. Tailor-make the reveal with your text options, fonts, and brand colors to create a piece that resonates with your audience. Ideal for multipurpose content, leave a lasting impression with this dynamic search-to-reveal animation.
