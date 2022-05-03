Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Clean Design Opener - Original - Poster image

Clean Design Opener

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 images · 30 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
App Promo
Device mockup
Slideshow
2.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand or app with a clean, elegant opener. This minimal slideshow pairs spacious typography with smartphone mockups, smooth slide-ins, and refined layouts to highlight your visuals. Ideal for corporate branding, product reveals, portfolios, and modern presentations. The two-column design keeps messages clear, while subtle color blocks and soft motion maintain a premium feel. Replace media, update text, and tailor colors to match your identity. Finish with a polished logo end screen for a cohesive, professional impression.
paramall profile image
paramall
Edit
Similar templates
Best of paramall
Minimal App Promo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:29
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
Clean App Promo
By Yakovlev
Edit
2K
00:50
Clean App Promo Original theme video
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener
By bucketinfoo
Edit
2K
00:30
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener Original theme video
Minimal App Promo
By Smaille
Edit
00:34
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
3D Clean App Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:40
3D Clean App Promo Original theme video
Clean App
By koma
Edit
00:37
Clean App Original theme video
Phone App Promo
By Frolov
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:33
Phone App Promo Original theme video
Minimal Brand Opener
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:18
Minimal Brand Opener Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us