Phone App Promo

Showcase your mobile app, game, or service with a clean, minimal promo built around a realistic smartphone mockup. Smooth, fluid animation and geometric accents guide attention to your key features, benefits, and calls-to-action. Easily replace screen content, edit text, switch colors, and toggle platform badges or QR codes. The refined two-column layout keeps messaging clear and professional, while gradients and crisp shapes add a modern edge. Perfect for launches, updates, and social ads across platforms—tailored for fast customization and polished results.