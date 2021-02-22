Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Phone App Promo - Original - Poster image

Phone App Promo

00:33 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 6 videos · 3 images · 20 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
App Promo
Minimal
Mockup
Device mockup
13.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your mobile app, game, or service with a clean, minimal promo built around a realistic smartphone mockup. Smooth, fluid animation and geometric accents guide attention to your key features, benefits, and calls-to-action. Easily replace screen content, edit text, switch colors, and toggle platform badges or QR codes. The refined two-column layout keeps messaging clear and professional, while gradients and crisp shapes add a modern edge. Perfect for launches, updates, and social ads across platforms—tailored for fast customization and polished results.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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YouTube Overlays
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