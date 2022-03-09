Minimal - Parallax Presentation
00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
11.5Kexports
Showcase your message with a clean, minimal parallax slideshow built for modern corporate promos and presentations. Smooth slide-ins, layered depth, and tasteful overlays keep attention on your headlines and key details. Reorder scenes, switch fonts, adjust colors, and finish with your logo and tagline. Perfect for business updates, event highlights, campaigns, and social placements across formats. Achieve a professional look fast while keeping your brand front and center.
Available formats: