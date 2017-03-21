Bring hacker-chic energy to your brand with a glitchy terminal-style logo animation. This short ident blends CRT scanlines, screen flicker and dot‑matrix LEDs with clean, glowing typography for a bold digital aesthetic. Add your logo and tagline, tweak colors to match your brand, and dial in distortion, glow, and flicker for the perfect balance. The result is a punchy intro or outro that suits tech, gaming, coding and cybersecurity content—or any project that needs a sharp digital edge.