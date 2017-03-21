Terminal
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Bring hacker-chic energy to your brand with a glitchy terminal-style logo animation. This short ident blends CRT scanlines, screen flicker and dot‑matrix LEDs with clean, glowing typography for a bold digital aesthetic. Add your logo and tagline, tweak colors to match your brand, and dial in distortion, glow, and flicker for the perfect balance. The result is a punchy intro or outro that suits tech, gaming, coding and cybersecurity content—or any project that needs a sharp digital edge.
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