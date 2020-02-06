Parallax Visualizer
Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
14.8Kexports
Give your tracks a clean, stylish presence with a minimalist music visualizer. This design features an audio‑reactive spectrum, centered titles for song and author, and a customizable image or video background. Adjust spectrum position, color, frequency range, and sensitivity to suit any genre. Keep things elegant with refined typography and subtle transitions, then render for YouTube or social posts in minutes. Ideal for artists, labels, and producers who want a polished, modern look that lets the music lead.
Reviews (3)
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by sporatiks5
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always great!!
by RGP
great visualizers at your control - love it!
look forward to more visualizers