Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Parallax Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Parallax Visualizer

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Audio spectrum
Linear spectrum
14.8Kexports
rating
Give your tracks a clean, stylish presence with a minimalist music visualizer. This design features an audio‑reactive spectrum, centered titles for song and author, and a customizable image or video background. Adjust spectrum position, color, frequency range, and sensitivity to suit any genre. Keep things elegant with refined typography and subtle transitions, then render for YouTube or social posts in minutes. Ideal for artists, labels, and producers who want a polished, modern look that lets the music lead.
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Untitled Project
by sporatiks5
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always great!!
RGP 20
by RGP
great visualizers at your control - love it!
look forward to more visualizers
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us