Aurora Timelapse

Pair your track with a serene aurora music visualizer. A cinematic night sky and flowing light ribbons create an atmospheric backdrop, while the scene reacts to your audio in real time. Customize the aurora color, drop in your logo, and add artist info for polished, on-brand visuals. Ideal for chill beats, ambient sets, or focus playlists, this centered composition keeps attention on your music and identity. Smooth motion, subtle light trails, and cosmic depth make it perfect for uploads, premieres, or looping backgrounds.