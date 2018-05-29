Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Circular React - Original - Poster image

Circular React

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
15.2Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a captivating visual with a glowing circular music visualizer. This minimalist design features an audio‑reactive spectrum, clean titles for artist and track, and an optional timecode for precise playback context. Tweak colors, fonts, and background to match your brand, and adjust beat response and frequency focus for your genre. Perfect for songs, mixes, and even spoken‑word or podcast episodes, it delivers a professional, neon‑lit look that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us