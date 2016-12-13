Showcase your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal designed for powerful intros and outros. This elegant, minimal template places your logo front and center against a dark, faceted backdrop with atmospheric light rays and a polished reflection sweep. Smooth, fluid animation and refined motion cues build anticipation for a premium feel. Easily add a supporting tagline and tailor colors to match your identity. Ideal for channels, products, and presentations that demand a sophisticated, professional entrance.