Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Overwatch 2 Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Overwatch 2 Stinger Transition

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Square shape
Geometric
Full-screen wipe
1.2Kexports
rating
Give your live stream a slick, professional cut with this fast stinger transition overlay. It features a clean geometric grid, luminous light sweeps, and sparkly accents that briefly spotlight your logo before revealing the next scene. The animation is fully transparent at the start and end for seamless editing. Customize the logo and color palette to match your brand, then drop it into OBS, Streamlabs, or your editor for instant impact. Perfect for creators who want a vibrant, modern look with precise timing and an energetic feel.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us