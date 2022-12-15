Overwatch 2 Stinger Transition

Give your live stream a slick, professional cut with this fast stinger transition overlay. It features a clean geometric grid, luminous light sweeps, and sparkly accents that briefly spotlight your logo before revealing the next scene. The animation is fully transparent at the start and end for seamless editing. Customize the logo and color palette to match your brand, then drop it into OBS, Streamlabs, or your editor for instant impact. Perfect for creators who want a vibrant, modern look with precise timing and an energetic feel.