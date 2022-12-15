Overwatch 2 Webcam Overlay

Give your livestream a clean, professional look with a transparent webcam overlay that blends seamlessly into any scene. A sleek gradient frame highlights your camera feed, while two elegant info panels beneath it are perfect for names, handles, or stats. Smooth, looping animation adds polish without distraction, making it ideal for long streams. Fully customizable colors and sizing let you match your brand in seconds. Perfect for creators on Twitch, YouTube, and beyond who want a minimal, modern facecam frame that just works.