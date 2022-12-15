Overwatch 2 Stream Screen

Set a professional tone before you go live with a clean, minimal starting screen. This stream screen features a soft gradient backdrop, subtle light streaks, and floating geometric accents, framed by a neat row of social icons. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps viewers engaged while you prepare. Easily customize colors, fonts, and icon styling to match your brand and switch the headline to suit any pre-stream or intermission moment. Ideal for creators on any platform who want a refined, modern look that’s fast to edit and ready to use.