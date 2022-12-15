Overwatch 2 Alert Overlay

Level up your stream with a clean, transparent alert overlay built for modern broadcasts. A glossy, rounded panel and subtle motion keep notifications polished yet unobtrusive, perfect for follower, subscriber, or donation alerts. Tweak width, height, and gradient accents to match your brand, and enjoy smooth, fluid animation that looks great on any live scene. Designed to work seamlessly with popular streaming setups, this alert remains legible without overwhelming your content—professional, minimal, and easy to customize.