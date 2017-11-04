Lust Explosion
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
12.5Kexports
Unleash a dramatic logo reveal that swirls into focus before erupting into a cloud of atmospheric smoke. This cinematic, elegant design blends neon glow and fluid motion to deliver a premium, high-impact intro or outro. Customize the colors to match your branding, drop in your logo and add a short tagline for a polished finish. Perfect for luxury, fashion and bold identities, this striking logo animation grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression across brand reels, promos and YouTube openers.
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by djstevenson
intro
is there a way to remove the video bolt address from the video entirely?