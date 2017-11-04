Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lust Explosion - Original - Poster image

Lust Explosion

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Smoke
Cinematic
Glow
12.5Kexports
rating
Unleash a dramatic logo reveal that swirls into focus before erupting into a cloud of atmospheric smoke. This cinematic, elegant design blends neon glow and fluid motion to deliver a premium, high-impact intro or outro. Customize the colors to match your branding, drop in your logo and add a short tagline for a polished finish. Perfect for luxury, fashion and bold identities, this striking logo animation grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression across brand reels, promos and YouTube openers.
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by djstevenson
intro
is there a way to remove the video bolt address from the video entirely?
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us