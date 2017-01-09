Drop your logo into a bold synthwave world. This neon 80s logo animation features a glowing outrun grid, striped sunset, and swirling light trails that build into a dynamic reveal with a tasteful glitch finish. It’s a punchy, energetic opener or closer that instantly sets a retro mood. Personalize colors and styling to match your brand, add a short tagline, and you’re ready to go. Ideal for tech, gaming, music and creative channels that want a nostalgic yet polished kick-off.