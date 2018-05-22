Arena Holo

Give your music a high-tech shine with a holographic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A 3D hexagonal backdrop, neon glow, and polygon spectrum frame your logo while song and artist info stay elegantly on screen. Smooth camera drift, depth‑of‑field, and subtle particles add cinematic depth. Tweak two hologram colors, UI accents, and blur to match your brand. Built for music releases, teasers, and channels that want a clean, futuristic look, this template adapts to your track length and energy for a striking, professional finish.