Love Piano Twist

Give your brand a refined entrance with a classy 3D logo reveal built from rotating piano keys. Smooth, elegant motion assembles your mark over a vibrant gradient backdrop, accented by subtle particles and optional floating hearts for a romantic touch. A glossy floor reflection adds depth, while a clean tagline area completes the scene. Ideal for music branding, weddings, Valentine’s promos, and premium channels, this template works beautifully as both an intro and an outro. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and heart accents to match your style and create a memorable signature.