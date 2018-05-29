Flow
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
40.5Kexports
Turn your song into a captivating visual with an audio‑reactive waveform terrain that moves to every beat. This minimal, cinematic visualizer pairs glowing gradients with smooth 3D motion and centered artist/title text. Customize colors, frequency response, and background options to match your brand or mood. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and channel uploads—simply add your audio and export a polished, elegant video in minutes.