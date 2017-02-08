Start your video with a cinematic logo animation set over a moody, misty ocean. Raindrops bead across glass and flow into your mark, creating a refined water reveal with depth-of-field, realistic waves, and dramatic clouds. Ideal for intros and outros, this atmospheric 3D motion graphics template delivers a calm, confident tone that suits premium brands, outdoor narratives, and thoughtful storytelling. Easily customize your logo, tagline, font, and colors to match your identity, and render a memorable opening or closing that feels authentic and polished.