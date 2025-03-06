en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Submarine Title Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Sky
Liquid
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
Retail & E-commerce
More details
Submarine Title Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
rajpakhare profile image
Created by rajpakhare
13exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into the depths of creativity with our Submarine Title Reveal template. Underneath the surging ocean waves, your title ascends with a thrilling reveal that's sure to leave viewers hooked. This video is perfect for intros, outros, and standalone brand displays across platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a splash.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
Oceanic Logo Unveil Original theme video
Oceanic Logo Unveil
Edit
By rajpakhare
10s
6
3
5
Embark on a visual voyage with the Oceanic Logo Unveil template as an iceberg emerges from the ocean's embrace, unveiling your logo with cinematic grace. Tailor the experience with your fonts and color scheme, and infuse it with your tagline. This template brings a splash of multipurpose intrigue to your brand's digital presence, perfect for intros, outros, or anywhere you wish to leave a lasting impression.
Poolside Paradise Original theme video
Poolside Paradise
Edit
By motionsparrow
15s
1
5
6
Dive into the heart of summer with our vibrant Poolside Paradise video template. Experience the enchantment of sunny skies and clear waters as beach accessories bob gracefully in the background. Your logo takes center stage, floating delicately to the forefront in this refreshingly captivating reveal. Ideal for stirring up excitement for seasonal sales or events, this template adds a splash of sunshine to your brand identity.
Ocean Logo Reveal Daylight Scene theme video
Ocean Logo Reveal
Edit
By themediastock
8s
4
2
3
And elegant way to display your logo floating on the ocean surface.
Misty Ocean Original theme video
Misty Ocean
Edit
By mocarg
10s
2
3
6
It may be windy and unstable at the surface, but your brand is built on a strong, indestructible foundation everyone can depend on and that is going nowhere any time soon. Start your next video on top of a beautiful misty ocean, as water droplets slowly form your animated logo.
Ramadan Blessings White & Gold Reveal Original theme video
Ramadan Blessings White & Gold Reveal
Edit
By motionsparrow
15s
2
4
4
This stunning 3D animation is designed to bring elegance and spirituality to your Ramadan celebrations. The simple yet sophisticated template features a beautiful camera view of exquisite Islamic architecture, golden headlines, and a logo at the end. Perfect for Ramadan greetings, promotions, Eid celebrations, and religious messages.
Graveyard Halloween Unveil Original theme video
Graveyard Halloween Unveil
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
7
3
11
Unravel the mystery of your brand with the chilling Graveyard Halloween Unveil template. In a misty, moonlit graveyard, the fog clears to unveil your logo, accompanied by haunting soundscapes. Put your brand at the center of a spooky story, perfect for Halloween events or horror-themed promotions. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to give your audience a frighteningly good reveal!
Scary Pumpkin Explosion Original theme video
Scary Pumpkin Explosion
Edit
By milinkovic
9s
7
3
10
Step into the shadows with our Scary Pumpkin Explosion template, where a menacing pumpkin bursts into flames to disclose your brand. Tailor the burst of fiery colors and bone chilling text to fit your frightful message. This video is perfect for your Halloween events or horror themed promotions, creating a hair raising reveal that hooks the audience on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Halloween Pumpkins Unveil Original Theme theme video
Halloween Pumpkins Unveil
Edit
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo’s eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us