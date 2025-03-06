en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Submarine Title Reveal
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by rajpakhare
13exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into the depths of creativity with our Submarine Title Reveal template. Underneath the surging ocean waves, your title ascends with a thrilling reveal that's sure to leave viewers hooked. This video is perfect for intros, outros, and standalone brand displays across platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a splash.
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
By rajpakhare
10s
6
3
5
Embark on a visual voyage with the Oceanic Logo Unveil template as an iceberg emerges from the ocean's embrace, unveiling your logo with cinematic grace. Tailor the experience with your fonts and color scheme, and infuse it with your tagline. This template brings a splash of multipurpose intrigue to your brand's digital presence, perfect for intros, outros, or anywhere you wish to leave a lasting impression.
By motionsparrow
15s
1
5
6
Dive into the heart of summer with our vibrant Poolside Paradise video template. Experience the enchantment of sunny skies and clear waters as beach accessories bob gracefully in the background. Your logo takes center stage, floating delicately to the forefront in this refreshingly captivating reveal. Ideal for stirring up excitement for seasonal sales or events, this template adds a splash of sunshine to your brand identity.
By themediastock
8s
4
2
3
And elegant way to display your logo floating on the ocean surface.
By mocarg
10s
2
3
6
It may be windy and unstable at the surface, but your brand is built on a strong, indestructible foundation everyone can depend on and that is going nowhere any time soon. Start your next video on top of a beautiful misty ocean, as water droplets slowly form your animated logo.
By motionsparrow
15s
2
4
4
This stunning 3D animation is designed to bring elegance and spirituality to your Ramadan celebrations. The simple yet sophisticated template features a beautiful camera view of exquisite Islamic architecture, golden headlines, and a logo at the end. Perfect for Ramadan greetings, promotions, Eid celebrations, and religious messages.
By milinkovic
8s
7
3
11
Unravel the mystery of your brand with the chilling Graveyard Halloween Unveil template. In a misty, moonlit graveyard, the fog clears to unveil your logo, accompanied by haunting soundscapes. Put your brand at the center of a spooky story, perfect for Halloween events or horror-themed promotions. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to give your audience a frighteningly good reveal!
By milinkovic
9s
7
3
10
Step into the shadows with our Scary Pumpkin Explosion template, where a menacing pumpkin bursts into flames to disclose your brand. Tailor the burst of fiery colors and bone chilling text to fit your frightful message. This video is perfect for your Halloween events or horror themed promotions, creating a hair raising reveal that hooks the audience on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo’s eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
Menu
Templates
Solutions