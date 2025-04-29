en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Rain Drop Reveal
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by oasisfx
10exports
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set your brand against the immersive backdrop of a rainswept scene with our signature Rain Drop Reveal template. Sublime and understated, the buildup from a drizzle to a deluge perfectly mirrors the unveiling of your logo. This ready-to-publish video is a statement of elegance that captures the essence of your brand with customizable colors, logos, and taglines, ensuring your introduction is as memorable as the calm after a storm.
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
10
Animate your logo with this awesome 3D liquid and under water style template!
By oasisfx
13s
8
3
7
Trails of Water Logo Reveal is a beautiful template that will perfectly fit your logo reveal.
By oasisfx
13s
6
3
8
Make a stunning entrance with our Flowering Particles Reveal template. Watch as a burst of multicolor particles converges beautifully from all directions, gradually unveiling your logo in all its glory. This versatile reveal video is perfect for creating captivating intros or outros for your content. With easy customization options for your logo, colors, and tagline, you can effortlessly align the video with your brand identity. Whether you're creating advertising content, presentations, or educational videos, our ready to publish template will make your brand shine
By Shoeeb
6s
21
5
25
Simple and Elegant Liquid Logo for your brand!
By oasisfx
12s
7
3
7
Swirling Liquid Logo Reveal is a beautiful template that will perfectly reveal your logo
By motionsparrow
8s
9
3
8
Dive into the depths of brand identity with our Water Drop Splash video template. The realism of a single drop merging into water symbolizes unity and adaptability. Customize the splash with your logo and tagline, and select fonts and colors to match your brand's style. Perfect for showcasing your brand on platforms like YouTube and Facebook
By oasisfx
14s
5
3
9
Catch the eye of your audience with the luxurious Liquid Gold Unveil, where your brand blooms amidst a graceful ballet of golden fluid. Perfect for intros or impactful stand-alone branding, this high-definition template lets you seamlessly add your logo, tagline, and brand colors for an instantly sumptuous look.
By oasisfx
13s
4
3
8
Introducing a touch of opulence with the Gold Liquid Reveal template. Your brand takes the spotlight, emerging from a mesmerizing dance of golden liquid in full high definition. Perfect for creating an engaging intro or a powerful standalone brand statement, simply insert your logo, tagline, and colors for instant luxe branding.
Menu
Templates
Solutions