Oceanwave Reveal
Created by oasisfx
11exports
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set sail on a visual voyage with our Oceanwave Reveal template. Your brand is born from the sea, riding the crest of a beautifully animated wave that represents enduring stability and natural momentum. Your logo and tagline emerge from the foam, creating a memorable introduction as unique as your brand. Customize colors to reflect your identity and deploy this engaging reveal across various platforms, leaving your audience in awe.
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
By Goldenmotion
8s
5
5
10
Step into the spotlight with our cinematic Merge Infernal Shadowflare template. Your brand takes center stage as it emerges through swirling smoke and dramatic sparks, with multi-angle camera work upping the suspense. Tailor this thrilling template with your logos, tagline, and brand colors for an unforgettable impact. It's perfect for luxury, film, or event promos on any platform.
By minimax
7s
4
3
16
Watch your brand take center stage as shining lines trace your logo's outline, building up the anticipation. With Glowing Lines Reveal each stroke in our 3D space, intrigue builds, and the glossy ink effect fills your logo with dynamic life. Customize your logo reveal with your own fonts, colors, and tagline. End with a striking statement, ready for screens everywhere.
By v.createvfx
9s
1
2
3
Immerse yourself in the elegance of commitment with our Wedding Ring Title Opener template. A spotlight illuminates a scene of sophistication with gliding visuals towards a pair of gleaming wedding bands. Ideal for engagements, announcements, or a unique story of love, customize with names to add a personal touch. Wrap your moment in velvet luxury and soft shimmering particles, creating an unforgettable narrative of romance.
By Moysher
6s
9
5
16
Dive into the digital era with a transformative video reveal. Watch as two logos, layered with cutting-edge glitch effects, morph into a seamless, single image. Each frame of the Merge Glitch Layering Reveal template is a step in your brand's revolution. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to unleash a tailor-made spectacle with a modern twist.
By motionsparrow
10s
2
5
8
Step into a world of sleek elegance with our Elegant Glass Motion Intro, where 3D glass curves swirl in sophisticated blue hues. Ideal for corporate branding and business presentations, these reveal videos offer endless possibilities from intros to full-scale branding projects. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a modern, polished look that's sure to impress.
By Artstyle
8s
1
5
9
Create a compelling narrative with our Dynamic Promo Slide template. Bold typography combines with striking animations and seamless transitions, perfect for promos or brand messaging. Take full control with customizable text, colors, and fonts to tell your story your way. Whether it’s for social media or a powerful opener, your video will make an unmistakable impact, captivating your audience from the first frame.
By Artstyle
8s
1
6
11
By Artstyle
8s
1
5
8
