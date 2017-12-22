World Locations
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.4Kexports
Showcase your global presence with a polished logo intro built around a world map. Drop in your logo, add a tagline, and place up to eight customizable location pins with labels. Toggle a clean grid, choose map styles, adjust rotation, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. The sequence highlights your locations, then transitions to a centered logo reveal, perfect for corporate intros, outros, and presentations. Quick to edit and professional by design, this minimal, elegant animation helps communicate reach, credibility, and clarity in seconds.
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