World Locations

Showcase your global presence with a polished logo intro built around a world map. Drop in your logo, add a tagline, and place up to eight customizable location pins with labels. Toggle a clean grid, choose map styles, adjust rotation, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. The sequence highlights your locations, then transitions to a centered logo reveal, perfect for corporate intros, outros, and presentations. Quick to edit and professional by design, this minimal, elegant animation helps communicate reach, credibility, and clarity in seconds.