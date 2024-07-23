en
Elegant Vivid Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Tunnel
Corporate
Outline
Glow
Light
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Elegant Vivid Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
26exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with Elegant Vivid Reveal, where your brand comes alive in a dance of cutting-edge design and color. Tailor-made for storytelling, this reveal video is the key to unlocking magic that captivates from the first frame. Add a dash of personal flair with your logo, tagline, and custom colors. Perfect as an intro or a memorable standalone piece, it's your turn to make an unforgettable impression.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Elegant Trace Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Trace Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
13
3
17
Capture the essence of your brand with the elegant Elegant Trace Reveal template. Watch as a symphony of lines trace your logo's outline, building suspense before your full logo beam proudly on-screen. Customize colors and taglines for an unforgettable horizontal reveal that resonates with your audience. This masterful creation is designed to make your intro or outro leave a striking impression.
Elegant Original theme video
Elegant
Edit
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
Stroke Logo Original theme video
Stroke Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
12s
6
2
5
A simple, old school music visualizer that turns your tracks into a music video. Reflect the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Awesome Mix vibes through your own music as the tape dances to your awesome beats. Get inspired with pre-created , genre-inspired versions of the same template.
Rotating Words Original theme video
Rotating Words
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
5
8
14
Rotating Words Logo Reveal is a minimalist and clean looking animation made to show your logo and message in a fast and interesting way. Describe your business with big animated text, hashtags, topics or keywords which then rotate and transform into your animated logo.
Elegant Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
6s
10
3
18
An interesting combination of lines, light effects draws your logo on a plane.
Flashy Light Rays Original theme video
Flashy Light Rays
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
9
Step into the spotlight with our Flashy Light Rays reveal template, where your logo takes center stage in a breathtaking zoom through a tunnel of logos. As the climax builds, a spectacular lens flare and radiant light rays burst forth, unveiling your brand's identity through a sleek hexagonal transition. Personalize the template with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a stunning video ready to publish and sure to make a striking impression.
Light Rays Original theme video
Light Rays
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
7
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
Glossy 3D Reveal Original theme video
Glossy 3D Reveal
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
6
3
11
Reveal your logo with a sophisticated glossy effect. The Glossy 3D Reveal is the perfect way to showcase your brand or logo in a professional and modern way. This animation features a white blueprint floor where the logo is built layer by layer, creating a stunning 3D effect. As the logo is revealed, a glossy sheen reflects light and creates a polished finish that highlights the intricate details of your design. Whether you're launching a new product or service, or simply want to showcase your brand in a fresh and modern way, this animation is sure to impress.
