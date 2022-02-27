3D Dark Matte Logo
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.4Kexports
Showcase your brand with a minimal, elegant 3D logo animation. This dark matte logo reveal features metallic extrusion, smooth line wipes, and a refined tagline for a premium corporate feel. Customize your logo, choose colors, and edit the tagline to match your branding. Ideal as an intro or outro, it delivers a clean, cinematic look that elevates presentations, promos, and YouTube content. Designed for clarity and impact, it keeps attention on your mark while providing subtle depth and polish.