Created by Promak
28exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
12videos
4images
14texts
4fonts
1audio
Present your story with sophistication using our Brand Identity Reveal template, where elegance meets modern design. Share your journey with a blend of images and videos, while your logo and tagline create the starting point of an unforgettable narrative. Optimized for any display, this slideshow template brings your content to life, creating professional and impactful presentations suitable for any platform.
Similar templates
Best of Promak
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
By Albatross
13s
3
16
27
Grab your audience's attention and make a powerful statement with our versatile Bold Stomp template. This dynamic stomp video is perfect for creating engaging commercials, teasers, presentations, and slideshows that demand attention. With its eye-catching design, fast text animations, and customizable features including text and media placeholders, this template allows you to unleash your creativity and create a video that stands out. Whether you're promoting an upcoming event or showcasing your brand, this multipurpose template is your key to captivating content. Download it today and make a lasting impression!
By Mr_Free
13s
21
14
8
Craft a story that moves at the speed of your ideas with our animated Dynamic Journey Opener template. Dynamic line transitions and modern text animations add a stylish flair to your portfolio, new products, or cherished memories. With customizable colors, fonts, and more, you're the director of your own vibrant narrative. Perfect for sports, fashion, and travel stories, ready to capture hearts and views.
By motionsparrow
8s
21
13
9
Unveil your brand's essence with an artful twist in our Gritty Collage Intro template. Embrace the aesthetic of hand-drawn elements layered with gritty textures and photo transitions. Customize fonts, add your images or video, and let your logo take center stage as you roll out a captivating intro for YouTube or your social channels.
By Harchenko
12s
32
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By zevs
7s
22
22
15
Stomp Logo this is an awesome After Effects template. It's well timed with dynamic kinetic typography and fast frame transitions. It contains 11 photo/video placeholders and 9 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. A great way to display your fashion, sports, products, portfolio photos or as an opener to your slideshows, presentations, broadcasts, promotions and events videos. Easily make your next short, trendy and creatively animated opener and impress your audience. Available in both of our most popular sizes 4K
By Goldenmotion
8s
25
13
13
Set the stage for your next corporate presentation, business slideshow, or promotional campaign with this sleek and energetic Short Stomp Reveal template. Its modern design captivates, offering a stimulating arrangement of text, images, and videos. Fully customizable to reflect your brand's style with logos, fonts, and colors, it's perfect for making an impact on any display.
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
