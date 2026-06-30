Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
World Map Connections Reveal - Original - Poster image

GeoPlex Reveal

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Digital
Intro
Cartographic map
Outro
8exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a high-impact logo reveal built on a detailed world map. Animated nodes, connecting lines and data grids visualize global reach while subtle HUD accents and chromatic edges add a refined tech feel. The clean, corporate design keeps focus on your logo as it builds through outlines and settles center frame. Easily customize background, map and connection colors to match your identity. Perfect for technology, startup and enterprise branding as an intro or outro across web, social, presentations and campaigns.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us