Tech Glitch Ident

Are you looking for a tech inspired, glitch-styled video intro logo animation? Glitcher Logo Reveal is a mix of various effects simulating bad signal, screen tearing, flashes, video errors, noise, glitches and hi-tech distortion. All you need to do is to pick a theme, import your logo and text, and let the platform render your video in minutes!